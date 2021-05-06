61 jeux viendront grossir les rangs du GeForce Now en mai

Nous sommes le premier jeudi du mois de mai, c’est donc le moment pour NVIDIA de dévoiler la liste de tous les jeux qui seront ajoutés à son GeForce Now durant les quatre prochaines semaines. Mai s’annonce bien rempli, puisque 61 jeux seront ajoutés, dont 17 dès aujourd’hui.

Les entrées marquantes de la semaine sont Alan Wake (Steam) de Remedy, Call of Juarez : Gunslinger (Steam), un FPS à l’ambiance Far West, ou encore le jeu de simulation de course MotoGP 21 (Steam). Voici la liste complète des titres jouables via le GeForce Now dès ce 6 mai :

Alan Wake (Steam)

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Steam)

Assetto Corsa (Steam)

Beat Cop (Steam)

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)

Chronicon (Steam)

Death Rally (Steam)

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store)

MotoGP 21 (Steam)

Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)

Pacify (Steam)

Pine (Gratuit sur Epic Games Store jusqu’au 13 mai)

Project: Gorgon (Steam)

THE SHORE (Steam)

Steep (Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)

Les 44 réservistes

D’ici le 31 mai, le service de cloud gaming de NVIDIA accueillera :

41 Hours (Steam)

Bad North (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (Steam)

Beyond Good & Evil (Steam)

Breathedge (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Bridge Constructor Portal (Steam)

Chess Ultra (Steam)

Child of Light (Ubisoft Connect)

Cyber Hook (Steam)

Deathsmiles (Steam)

Enlisted (Native Launcher)

Groove Coaster (Steam)

Hearts of Iron 2 Complete (Steam)

Hearts of Iron III (Steam)

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Hyperdrive Massacre (Steam)

Imagine Earth (Steam)

Just Die Already (Steam)

Kill It With Fire (Steam)

King’s Bounty: Dark Side (Steam)

Last Epoch (Steam)

Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)

Monster Prom (Steam)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)

OneShot (Steam)

Ostriv (Steam)

Outland (Steam)

Outlast 2 (Steam)

Red Wings: Ace of the Skies (Steam)

Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)

RIME (Steam)

Sabotaj (Steam, only available in Europe)

Space Crew (Steam)

Space Invaders Extreme (Steam)

Super Mecha Champions (Steam)

Thea: The Awakening (Steam)

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord (Steam)

Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)

Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (Steam)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Steam)

Warlock – Master of the Arcane (Steam)

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA