Ce constructeur serait le premier à proposer un SoC 10 cœurs pour smartphones

Exynos 2600 is expected two Cortex-X and six Cortex-A with 2nm process. It may score ~2400 single core and ~9400 multi core in Geekbench 6 about 20% and 15% better than the Exynos 2400. The Xclipse 960 may hit ~5800 in 3DMark Wild Life Extreme and ~85 FPS in GFXBench Aztec Ruins. pic.twitter.com/1ccYE6dGYL