Windows 11 24H2 : l’explorateur de fichiers IA exigerait un Snapdragon X Elite pour fonctionner

Turns out Windows 11 build 26100 (purported 24H2 RTM) contains the AI Explorer requirements 📃 baked into the OS

💠 ARM64 CPU

💠 16GiB of RAM

💠 225GiB system drive (total, not free space)

💠 Snapdragon X Elite NPU (HWID QCOM0D0A)

I guess that's one way to drive ARM64 adoption 😶‍🌫️