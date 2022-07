Des rendus des GPU Navi 31, Navi 32 et Navi 33

I should probably list the die sizes used as well:



Navi33 = 20.5 * 19.5 = 400mm²

Navi31/32 MCD = 4.68 * 9.36 = 44mm²

Navi32 GCD = 13.1 * 20.1 = 263mm²

Navi31 GCD = 13.1 * 28.2 = 369mm²

Navi32 Total = 439mm²

Navi31 Total = 633mm²



Don't expect these to be exact though