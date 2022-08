Les Ryzen 7000 et Core Raptor Lake s’affrontent dans Cinebench R23

Seems this wasn't shared…



Currently, Ryzen 7000 series' CPU-Z test cannot run. Stuck in 80% due to unknown reason.



7950X ES 5.5G @1.428v.

R23 FPU passed 1 hour but not for P95



P95 passed at 5.2G



FCLK 2600, 5200 CL30, 48ns.

Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO, early 90s at FPU