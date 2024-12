Dans ce pays, c’est AMD qui domine sur le marché des processeurs fixes

🔥 Mainboard Retail Sales Week 51 (mf)

christmas sales uptick

can't remember seeing a worse selling gen besides 1851



ℹ️ Units

AMD: 4985 units sold, 89.98%, ASP: 168

Intel: 555, 10.02%, ASP: 168



ℹ️ Revenue

AMD: 836231, 89.96%

Intel: 93299, 10.04%



ℹ️ By socket

AM5: 3460

AM4:… pic.twitter.com/OhcfyyySP1