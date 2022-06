La Radeon RX 6700 se singularise sur 3DMark TimeSpy

PIC1: 6700 with 22.5.2 driver and default power setting

PIC2:6700 with 22.5.2 driver and max power setting

PIC3: 6700 with 22.5.2 driver for Radeon™ RX 6700 and default power setting

PIC4: 6700 with 22.5.2 driver for Radeon™ RX 6700 and max power setting pic.twitter.com/QM3Q8Slp0P